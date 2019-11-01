California

California’s minimum wage is going up again soon. Here’s how much it will be in your city

California’s minimum wage is set to go up again this January, moving the state closer to its goal of $15 an hour.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the minimum wage will increase to $12 an hour for employers with fewer than 26 employees, and $13 an hour for employers with more than 26.

The California minimum wage will continue to increase by $1 every January until 2023, when all employers regardless of size will be required to pay employees at least $15 an hour.

Several cities in the Golden State have already set a minimum wage at $15 or higher, or will have done so by the time the state reaches its target.

Those cities include:

  • Alameda (July 1, 2020)

  • Belmont (Jan. 1, 2020)

  • Berkeley

  • Cupertino

  • Daly City (Jan. 1, 2021)

  • El Cerrito
  • Emeryville ($15.69 for 56 employees or more, $15 for 55 or fewer employees)

  • Fremont (July 1, 2020)

  • Los Altos

  • Los Angeles (July 1, 2021)

  • Los Angeles County (July 1, 2021)

  • Malibu (July 1, 2020)

  • Milpitas (July 1, 2019)

  • Mountain View ($15.65)
  • Palo Alto

  • Pasadena (July 1, 2021)

  • Redwood City (Jan. 1, 2020)

  • Richmond
  • San Francisco
  • San Jose

  • San Leandro (July 1, 2020)

  • San Mateo
  • Santa Clara

  • Santa Monica (July 1, 2021)

  • Sonoma (Jan. 1, 2022)

  • Sunnyvale ($15.65)
Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler covers California’s unique political climate for McClatchy. He has covered crime and politics from Interior Alaska to North Dakota’s oil patch to the rugged coast of southern Oregon. He attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
  Comments  