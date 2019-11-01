California
California’s minimum wage is going up again soon. Here’s how much it will be in your city
California’s minimum wage is set to go up again this January, moving the state closer to its goal of $15 an hour.
On Jan. 1, 2020, the minimum wage will increase to $12 an hour for employers with fewer than 26 employees, and $13 an hour for employers with more than 26.
The California minimum wage will continue to increase by $1 every January until 2023, when all employers regardless of size will be required to pay employees at least $15 an hour.
Several cities in the Golden State have already set a minimum wage at $15 or higher, or will have done so by the time the state reaches its target.
Those cities include:
- Alameda (July 1, 2020)
Belmont (Jan. 1, 2020)
- Berkeley
- Cupertino
Daly City (Jan. 1, 2021)
- El Cerrito
- Emeryville ($15.69 for 56 employees or more, $15 for 55 or fewer employees)
Fremont (July 1, 2020)
- Los Altos
Los Angeles (July 1, 2021)
Los Angeles County (July 1, 2021)
Malibu (July 1, 2020)
Milpitas (July 1, 2019)
- Mountain View ($15.65)
- Palo Alto
Pasadena (July 1, 2021)
Redwood City (Jan. 1, 2020)
- Richmond
- San Francisco
- San Jose
San Leandro (July 1, 2020)
- San Mateo
- Santa Clara
Santa Monica (July 1, 2021)
Sonoma (Jan. 1, 2022)
- Sunnyvale ($15.65)
