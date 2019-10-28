LeBron James and family forced to evacuate by fast-moving L.A. brush fire: ‘No joke’

Basketball star LeBron James and his family have joined hundreds of thousands of Californians forced to evacuate their homes by raging wildfires.

The L.A. Lakers player posted to Twitter that his family had to flee their home in Los Angeles because of a nearby brush fire.

“Man these LA (fires) aren’t no joke,” James wrote in the 3:53 a.m. post. “Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!”

James — who later revealed he found a place for his family to stay during the fires — bought a home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles after being signed to play for the Lakers, ESPN reported.

The Getty Fire broke out along Interstate 405 near the Getty Center early Monday, forcing the evacuation of 3,300 homes, the Los Angeles Times reported. The fire has burned 400 acres.

“We have homes that we believe are lost,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at a 5 a.m. press conference, according to the publication. “Get out when we say get out.”