Wildfire explodes to 10,000 acres overnight in Sonoma County. Evacuations ordered

California’s quiet wildfire season roared to life early Thursday as a fast-moving fire in Sonoma County wine country, swept by extreme winds, exploded to more than 10,000 acres overnight and forced evacuations.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the Kincade Fire jumped Highway 128 near Moody Lane and headed west. The sheriff’s office ordered an evacuation of the entire community of Geyserville, an unincorporated town of just under 1,000 residents.

Cal Fire reported that two structures have been damaged. Containment was reported at zero. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

The fire erupted just hours after PG&E Corp. launched its second major deliberate blackout in two weeks, calling it a precautionary measure because of the high winds. The blackout area, which covers a total of 179,000 households and businesses, includes the area around Geyserville.

A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect until late Thursday afternoon. Forecasters said winds are expected to pick up again this weekend, prompting another blackout warning by PG&E.

The Kincade Fire ignited about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, northeast of Geyserville, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit reported the fire at 7,000 acres by 2 a.m., then upped the estimate to 10,000 acres — more than 15 square miles — just before 4 a.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders and road closures are in place for Cloverdale Geyers, Geysers, Red Winery, Alexander Mountain and Pine Flat roads, as well as all roads east of Highway 128 to Geyserville, according to Cal Fire’s latest incident report.

“If you’re in Geyserville, leave now,” the Sonoma County Sheriff said in a tweet.

The Geyserville area is home to the Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Sbragia Family Vineyards, Dry Creek Vineyard and others. The Kincade Fire arrived barely two years after the Tubbs Fire and other fires ripped through the heart of Napa and Sonoma’s wine country, devastating parts of Santa Rosa and killing more than 40 people.

Windsor High School was temporarily designated as an evacuation center but has been closed. The Healdsburg Community Center remains open for residents in the evacuation areas, Sonoma County said in a tweet. The Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa was also opened as an evacuation center, county officials said.

Two structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported, Cal Fire said in a Thursday morning update.

The warm, dry weather and high winds in the area raised fears that the fire could spread quickly and repeat the destructive force of Tubbs Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties in October 2017. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts up to 76 miles per hour near the Kincade Fire at midnight.