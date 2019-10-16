Emergency Services to test notification system as part of earthquake preparation

SHARE COPY LINK

Don’t be alarmed, this is only a test.

The Sacramento Office of Emergency Services will be conducting a test of its emergency alert system Thursday to encourage more sign-ups and participation in earthquake preparation, according to Sacramento County Emergency Operations Coordinator, Mary Joe Flynn-Nevins.

Thursday marks the 12th annual ShakeOut Day, which encourages people to drill in anticipation of earthquakes. Flynn-Nevins said this should involve practice of the “drop, cover and hold on” technique. The alert will be sent at 10:17 a.m. to coincide with the date and will include Yolo and Placer counties. Residents may register at Sacramento-Alert.org.

“When people receive the test alert Thursday and they don’t recognize the number, they should mark it down as an emergency alert because it may just display as a series of numbers. This way they know it is us when we are calling during an emergency,” Flynn-Nevins said.

This is the fourth test of the emergency alert system since 2015. According to Flynn-Nevins, the system was used to notify locals of flooding in 2017. Other circumstances which may trigger notifications include power outages, earthquakes and extreme weather conditions.