Gavin Newsom demands PG&E pay $100 to each customer affected by California blackouts

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants PG&E to give $100 to each of the hundreds of thousands of customers who experienced blackouts last week when the company shut off power to swaths of Northern California.

“Californians should not pay the price for decades of PG&E’s greed and neglect,” Newsom announced on Monday. “PG&E’s mismanagement of the power shutoffs experienced last week was unacceptable. We will continue to hold PG&E accountable to make radical changes – prioritizing the safety of Californians and modernizing its equipment.”

In a letter to the state’s Public Utilities Commission on Monday, Newsom confirmed that the state would launch an investigation into PG&E’s decision to shut off power and its implementation of the outages that left an estimated 2 million residents and 800,000 customers without electricity.

PG&E cut power to customers last week as a precautionary measure meant to prevent wildfires. The company’s equipment caused deadly fires in 2017 and 2018, and PG&E faces billions of dollars in liabilities related to the damage.

On Thursday, Newsom held a news conference in which he blasted PG&E for nearly an hour, accusing the company of having a “desire to advance not public safety but profits.”

In May, state fire officials determined PG&E caused the November 2018 Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

Newsom said on Monday that PG&E should give each residential customer affected by the outage a $100 credit or rebate. He urged the company to provide $250 to affected small businesses.