Man found masturbating in California tax building, raising security questions

A man was discovered masturbating in a women’s restroom in the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration building Wednesday, according to an email circulated among employees.

An employee discovered the man “sitting on the toilet ‘pleasuring’ himself” in the late afternoon, according to the email business taxes administrator Thomas Gates sent to employees Thursday morning.

The incident raises questions about security in the 450 N Street building housing the tax-collecting department, which has security guards, badge scanners and heavy glass partitions in its entryway.

The man was wearing a San Francisco Giants baseball hat, according to the email.

The email said managers were filing an incident report and contacted California Highway Patrol.

A CDTFA spokeswoman said Thursday the agency was gathering information on the incident.