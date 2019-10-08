Where PG&E may cut power to over 600,000 in California this week

SHARE COPY LINK

A potential public safety power shutoff event by PG&E could black out close to 650,000 customers across 30 Northern California counties starting Wednesday, the utility said in its most recent estimate Monday night.

Though the projected locations and number of customers expected to be impacted is subject to change over the course of Tuesday, PG&E most recent announcement says people in parts of more than 300 cities or unincorporated communities could be affected, and that the shutoffs would start around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

PG&E has confirmed it will cut power to nearly 6,000 Yolo County customers.

It has yet to make a final decision regarding the other 29 counties throughout the greater Sacramento, Sacramento Valley, foothills and Bay Area regions.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Those 29 counties are Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne and Yuba.

A tentative map showing a rough outline of possible outage areas was also provided by PG&E, last updated Monday afternoon.

PG&E’s statement lists cities and unincorporated towns in each county that may be partially impacted, and gives an estimated number of outages for each county, but does not predict how many customers or in which portions of each city the blackouts are being considered.

Some counties, such as San Joaquin and Santa Barbara, are projected for just a few dozen outages.

Others, including Sonoma, Placer and El Dorado counties, are currently estimated to have more than 50,000 customers lose power in the event of a shutoff.

Populous cities that could see at least some customers lose power include Oakland, San Jose, Chico, Napa, Grass Valley, Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and Redding.

Regions devastated by wildfires in the last two years, including Santa Rosa, Paradise, Magalia and much of wine country, are also included in PG&E’s latest estimate.

Map of tentative PG&E planned outage for Oct. 9, 2019