Skydiver fatally struck by big rig after landing on Hwy. 99 near troubled Lodi facility

A skydiver was killed Thursday afternoon when he landed on Highway 99 outside Lodi Airport and was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP investigators Thursday were responding to the scene at Jahant Road in Acampo, where the southbound highway was choked with motorists. Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

It was unclear what caused the skydiver to drift onto the highway, but an onlooker who witnessed the immediate aftermath said winds near the airport and the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo were clocked at a brisk 15 knots or 17 mph – enough to ground light planes at the airstrip.

Rich Edwards was driving north on a frontage road returning to Acampo Flying Club at Lodi Airport about 2:15 p.m., as the incident unfolded. The tractor-trailer was headed southbound on the highway.

“I drove by and saw the truck pulling over. There was a body lying on the (pavement),” Edwards said. “I saw a chute on the road and a bunch of people.”

Emergency crews from nearby Woodbridge Fire District responded to the scene.

The troubled skydiving center has been the site of numerous fatalities in recent years. In 2018, the facility was raided by FBI agents who confiscated records, receipts and video footage.

Representatives of the center declined to comment.