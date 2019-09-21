Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg to stump in Sacramento area next week

Pete Buttigieg speaks outside Uber headquarters in San Francisco to protest apps’ labor practices More than 100 vehicles lined Market Street in San Francisco, California, on August 27 as drivers for Lyft and Uber demanded the companies classify them as employees instead of as independent contractors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 100 vehicles lined Market Street in San Francisco, California, on August 27 as drivers for Lyft and Uber demanded the companies classify them as employees instead of as independent contractors.

Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic presidential hopeful, will hold his first public appearance in Sacramento next weekend at yet to be announced location, according to a campaign website.

The ticketed event is described as a “grassroots picnic” with prices for students starting at $5 and as much as $250 for “sponsors.” The campaign event will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buttigieg, 37, is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and is one of the 19 candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. He will be the second candidate to swing through the capital region for a public appearance, following a visit Bernie Sanders last month.

The state as a whole has seen a renewed interest by national campaigns after California move its primary election up by three months to March 3. On Friday, Politico reported that Cecilia Cabello, who ran Hillary Clinton’s campaign in the state four years ago, as the California director for Buttigieg’s run.

West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon – a supporter of Buttigieg who first worked with him at the U.S. Conference of Mayors – tweeted out the news Saturday. Cabaldon helped launch Buttigieg’s campaign in April and hosted a visit to the city by his husband, Chasten, over the summer.

Outside of Bernie Sanders, Buttigieg has seen a large number of individual donors from the West Sacramento area and other pockets around the state, according to a New York Times analysis.

He's coming!@PeteButtigieg comes to town next weekend for a grassroots picnic.

Yep, right here in River City.

Love him? Come cheer him on!

Want to know more? Check him out in person!

Just love picnics & America? See you there!https://t.co/KqOXrli4xq — Christopher Cabaldon (@mayorcabaldon) September 21, 2019