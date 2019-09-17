Trump to revoke California’s authority on clean-air rules. ‘We will fight this,’ Newsom says

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon See how California's top-selling vehicles stack up when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions. The state's car culture is undermining its effort to fight climate change. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See how California's top-selling vehicles stack up when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions. The state's car culture is undermining its effort to fight climate change.

President Donald Trump’s administration is expected Wednesday to rescind California’s unique legal authority to set air pollution rules that are stricter than the federal government’s, as a battle escalates over regulations governing greenhouse gas emissions from cars.

The move, which is likely to trigger another round of litigation between the two antagonists, is expected at an event at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington while Trump is visiting California on the second day of a two-day fundraising swing in the state.

An auto-industry source told McClatchy that Elaine Chao, the U.S. secretary of transportation, will attend the event in Washington as well. Officials with the EPA and the Department of Transportation didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Widespread media reports that the EPA would revoke California’s authority drew a swift rebuke from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who vowed to fight the move in court.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“California won’t ever wait for permission from Washington to protect the health and safety of children and families,” he said in a prepared statement. “We will fight this latest attempt and defend our clean car standards.”

Because of California’s historical air pollution problems, the federal Clean Air Act gives California the right to establish stricter guidelines than the federal government — so long as it gets a waiver from the EPA. The Obama administration granted the state such a waiver on greenhouse gas emissions from cars, although the state and federal governments wound up agreeing on a joint plan to reduce carbon emissions by about 30 percent by 2025.

Almost from the day he took office, though, Trump has vowed to roll back the Obama standards, and laid plans to revoke California’s waiver.

That prompted California in July to engineer a major coup: Ford, Honda, BMW and Volkswagen cut a deal with Newsom and the California Air Resources Board to reduce carbon emissions at a far swifter rate than the Trump administration wants. The deal represents a compromise on the original Obama standards by giving the automakers an extra year, until 2026, to meet the climate change targets.

Newsom later announced that Mercedes Benz is on the verge of agreeing to the same standards as the other four companies.

The announcement reportedly infuriated Trump. Earlier this month, lawyers for the EPA and the federal Department of Transportation sent a letter to Air Resources Board Chairwoman Mary Nichols, saying the deal with the automakers appears to be “unlawful and invalid.” Separately, numerous media reported that the U.S. Justice Department had launched an antitrust investigation into the four carmakers’ participation in the deal.

Trump’s efforts to rescind California’s special rights under the Clean Air Act could be on shaky legal ground, said Julia Stein, an expert on climate law at UCLA.

“California has some really strong arguments,” she said.

Among other things, she said the EPA has never before rescinded a waiver that it’s already granted. There’s nothing in the Clean Air Act, which passed in 1970, that gives the EPA the power to revoke a waiver, she said.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has sued the Trump administration more than 50 times, said “we’ll see you in court if you stand in our way.”