‘A new day, a new friend’: AOC plays with a penguin at Monterey Bay Aquarium

A baseball team, patriotism, Ocasio-Cortez and an apology: Here’s what happened The Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball team played a Memorial Day video on its scoreboard May 27, 2019, and later apologized for equating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Kim Jung-un and Fidel Castro. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball team played a Memorial Day video on its scoreboard May 27, 2019, and later apologized for equating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Kim Jung-un and Fidel Castro.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a feathery friend during her visit to the Monterey Bay Aquarium over the weekend.

A video posted to Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitter account on Saturday shows the freshman congresswoman in front of an aquarium tank, where a small penguin is swimming. She runs in front of the tank as the penguin appears to follow her, then stands up and bends down as the penguin mimics her movements.

“A new day, a new friend,” the video’s caption reads, along with a penguin emoji.

“Glad people are enjoying this fun moment that happened at Monterey Bay Aquarium this weekend,” Emerson Brown, a spokesman for the Monterey Bay Aquarium, tweeted on Monday morning. “For those that might be wondering, she just came as a regular visitor during public hours.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez, who’s also known as AOC, visited Kings Canyon National Park and posted about it to her Instagram story. She toured the forest on horseback and took several photos and videos of the Giant Sequoia trees the park is known for, the Fresno Bee reported.

“Getting back home after taking a few days’ road trip — including our National Parks!” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Monday. “We all should fight to protect the land, *and* so every American can have the ample, necessary time off to recuperate & enjoy it.”

A new day, a new friend pic.twitter.com/1PmPEHP5Yx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 24, 2019