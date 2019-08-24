California

California DMV employee gets nearly 2 years in federal prison for bribery, fraud

This is what an audit of the California DMV found

California’s DMV failed to implement Real ID and wait times swelled in part because of a reactive culture, poor planning and outdated technology, an audit says. By
Up Next
California’s DMV failed to implement Real ID and wait times swelled in part because of a reactive culture, poor planning and outdated technology, an audit says. By

A former California Department of Motor Vehicles employee will serve nearly two years in federal prison for taking money in exchange for altering DMV database records.

Aaron Gilliam, 51, of Sherman Oaks, pleaded guilty to three conspiracy charges — to commit bribery, to commit identity fraud and to commit unauthorized access of a computer.

Gilliam worked at the Hollywood DMV for more than a decade. Between April 2016 and July 2017, he would take money in exchange for altering DMV records to reflect that individuals received a passing score on written examinations, despite those individuals either failing or not taking those tests.

A federal investigation found Gilliam responsible for at least 57 fraudulent licenses and permits being issued, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Last month, another former DMV employee from Southern California was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison after pleading guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for commercial driver licenses. The two cases were part of the same criminal investigation, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler covers California’s unique political climate for McClatchy. He has covered crime and politics from Interior Alaska to North Dakota’s oil patch to the rugged coast of southern Oregon. He attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
  Comments  