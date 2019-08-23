Live DNC Updates: ‘Everybody on this stage wants to send Mitch McConnell into retirement’

Here are the candidates in the first Democratic primary debate Twenty chosen Democratic presidential hopefuls will participate in the first of their debates on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26 and 27 ahead of the 2020 election. Here’s what you need to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Twenty chosen Democratic presidential hopefuls will participate in the first of their debates on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26 and 27 ahead of the 2020 election. Here’s what you need to know.

Good morning from San Francisco. I’m here at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting, where 13 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to speak.

They include Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tim Ryan, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Rep. Joe Sestak, billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, spiritual leader Marianne Williamson and former venture capitalist Andrew Yang.

Follow along here for live updates:

11:18 a.m. Sestak is introduced. Audience murmurs, appearing to wonder who he is.

11:15 a.m. Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke gives brief message encouraging DNC members to vote for him.

11:10 a.m. Castro lashes out at Trump over immigration policy. He calls for changes to the criminal justice system through “cash bail reform,” legalizing marijuana and hiring more public defenders. He says his first executive order as president will be to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Castro gets boisterous applause when pushing for “a more effective, more humane” approach to immigration. He describes how his favorite moment on Inauguration Day would be seeing Trump leave the White House by helicopter.

“It’s customary for the incoming president to usher out the outgoing president. I can picture it. ... Right before he walks away, I’m gonna tell him, ‘Adios.’”

11:03 a.m. Biden gives a brief 2-minute video message. He is greeted by a small handful of boos for not showing up in person. “If we stand together, we will win the battle for the soul of this nation,” he says in video.

10:57 a.m. Bennett is the first to speak. He jokes, “It’s the first time in this race that I’ve been the frontrunner.” Bennett is not expected to qualify for the third presidential debate. He takes aim at Steyer and the DNC.

“The DNC process is stifling debate at a time we need it most,” Bennet says. “(The DNC is) letting billionaires buy their way onto the debate stage.”

10:49 a.m. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump “dishonors the Constitution and denigrates who we are as a people.” She calls Trump’s “welcoming” of Russian interference “a violation of the Constitution of the United States.”

Alluding to calls for impeachment, Pelosi says, “No one is above the law and we will hold everybody in our country accountable.”

She says beating Trump in 2020 will be “tough” because of the money he’s raised, but adds that Democrats have to win for a younger generation. “You have to be ready to throw a punch — for the children.”

10:25 a.m. DNC Chairman Tom Perez delivers opening remarks by focusing on common ground between all candidates who are about to speak. He says everyone who will approach the stage understands climate change, supports universal health care and wants universal background checks. He adds, “Everybody on this stage wants to send Mitch McConnell into retirement.”

His biggest applause line: “Every single one of them would make a far better president than the current occupant of the White House.”

9:15 a.m. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was spotted in the main lobby of the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel. Asked who he’d support for president, he told me he’s limited his choices to five.

With Booker passing behind him, he turned and said Booker was a top consideration. He also said he’s considering throwing his support behind Harris, Castro former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“I could literally take almost any of those candidates and say they’re going to be superior,” Garcetti said. “As a Californian, I think its’ great to have people come here not just for money but to talk to us because our vote matters.”

He said the candidate who can best address poverty and homelessness, the environment, infrastructure and immigration will earn his support.

California is set to hold its primary on March 3, 2020.