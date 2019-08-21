Gavin Newsom’s first pet was an otter named Potter. No, really.

Watch Morro Bay’s cute otters sleep in beds of eelgrass The Morro Bay National Estuary Program is working to restore eelgrass, which was decimated in recent years. Here's a closeup, underwater look at the aquatic plant, which is a key habitat and home to sea otters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Morro Bay National Estuary Program is working to restore eelgrass, which was decimated in recent years. Here's a closeup, underwater look at the aquatic plant, which is a key habitat and home to sea otters.

It sounded like a whimsical tale for small children. California Gov. Gavin Newsom regaled a group of rapt Paradise Ridge Elementary School students with tales of his unorthodox first pet.

“You want to know the truth? My first pet was an otter. Like, an otter. Like otter. And his name was Potter. Potter the otter,” Newsom said, in video later shared on the governor’s Twitter feed.

Newsom’s shared the story on a visit to Paradise, where he met with kids who were displaced by the deadly Camp Fire last year and returning to class in a newly built school.

.@GavinNewsom made a surprise visit to Paradise Ridge Elementary school today.



Paradise schools are open for first time since the #CampFire, with the help of funding sought by the Governor.



Here he tells students about his first pet Potter the Otter. #CaliforniaForAll pic.twitter.com/bEMp4qGlH0 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 21, 2019

His childhood pet set inquiring minds on Twitter wondering: Did the governor really have a pet otter named Potter?

You can imagine my first question in the upcoming gaggle. — Taryn Luna (@TarynLuna) August 21, 2019

Newsom’s chief spokesman Nathan Click quickly weighed in to share a SFGate story about a family that knew Newsom as “a cute toddler,” and sure enough they mentioned a pet otter as well.

From the Chronicle in 2019, talking to people who knew the family at the time (1970s):



"The current owners remember the Newsoms as 'very nice' with 'a cute toddler—Gavin Newsom,' and a pet otter, he said." https://t.co/trnXaqB9Ff — Nathan Click (@Click_CA) August 21, 2019

According to state law, it is legal to keep certain kinds of otters as pets.

Newsom said that his father brought the otter into the home through his conservation work, and that “Newsom has fond memories of cuddling Potter and swinging it on a telephone cord,” according to a Los Angeles Times reporter who accompanied Newsom on the trip.

It didn’t take long after the tale of Potter the otter spread for the otter to even get a Twitter account. And of course that account is following Newsom.