Step into this stunning Rob Lowe estate near Santa Barbara on market for $42.5 million

Check out stunning $42.5 million Montecito estate where Rob Lowe lives Actor Rob Lowe (West Wing, St. Elmo's Fire, Parks and Recreation) has put one of the most stunning estates in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara, up for sale for $42.5 million, a $4.5 million price reduction from a year ago. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Actor Rob Lowe (West Wing, St. Elmo's Fire, Parks and Recreation) has put one of the most stunning estates in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara, up for sale for $42.5 million, a $4.5 million price reduction from a year ago.

Actor Rob Lowe has put one of the most stunning estates in Montecito up for sale for $42.5 million, a $4.5 million price reduction from a year ago.

The home, nicknamed Oakview, is reminiscent of the country estates in Charlottesville, Virginia where Lowe was born, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which reported on the sale. Lowe and his wife, jewelry designer Sheryl Berkoff, re-created a classic East Coast-style estate in 2009 in the star-studded enclave near Santa Barbara, California.

The home, built after the couple bought the 3.4-acre site in 2006 for $8.5 million, was listed about a year ago for $47 million, according to realtor.com.

The 10,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial-style home stands bright white and offers Pacific Ocean views. The house has six bedrooms, 11 baths, several large formal rooms, a huge white family kitchen, separate catering kitchen, wine room, multiple living and dining areas, a theater and an sweeping master suite.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The listing calls the property “perhaps the finest estate to hit the market in decades.”

“Meticulously designed in 2010 by award-winning Santa Barbara-based architect Don Nulty with the help of Feng Shui master David Cho, landscaping by Mark Rios, and impeccable interiors by Kyle Irwin, the main house is brimming with breathtaking classic American manor details, soul-soothing elements and chic modern comforts,” according to the listing.

Superb craftsmanship and charm can be seen in the home’s vaulted ceilings, handmade crown moldings, custom millwork and view-framing windows. There’s also an office, library-music room with bar, and a family room. There are nine indoor fireplaces.

Stepping outside onto the manicured grounds, there lies a full outdoor living room with wood-burning fireplace, a koi pond, swimming pool and a tennis court with an elevated viewing area. Rolling lawns and gardens unfold across the property, where there is also a two-bedroom guest house and a one-bedroom pool house with staff quarters.

Lowe, 55, has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards and has been nominated for six Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award. He has starred in “West Wing,” “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “Parks and Recreation.” At age 19, his acting career was launched with the hit movie “The Outsiders” in 1983.

Listing agents for the Lowe estate are Eric Haskell of The Agency, Beverly Hills and Luke Ebbin of Compass, Santa Barbara.

“We believe it’s the most exciting listing to hit the market in years in the Montecito area. It’s a new build that’s amongst the finest in the world, in one of the most amazing locations in the world,” Haskell told realtor.com in an August 15, 2019 article.