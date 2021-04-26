Scout Coffee is coming to Cal Poly. Here’s what the new shop will offer

Scout Coffee Co. will soon open its third location on Cal Poly’s campus in San Luis Obispo. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Cal Poly is getting a new coffee shop on campus for the next school year — and it’s a familiar name to San Luis Obispo residents.

SLO-based Scout Coffee Co. will open its third location on the university’s campus on the first day of the fall quarter — Sept. 20, according to a news release from Cal Poly.

The coffee shop will be located in the Cal Poly Welcome Center in the yakʔitʸutʸu housing complex near the Grand Avenue entrance to campus.

The Cal Poly Corp. is funding the buildout of the space, which is expected to cost more than $1 million.

“We are so excited to have this opportunity to be a part of the campus experience,” Scout Coffee Co. owner Sara Peterson said in the university news release. “We feel honored to represent the family-run, local businesses of SLO and to bring that bit of hometown feel directly outside the door of so many students.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The new Scout Coffee location will be located in the university’s Welcome Center at the yakʔitʸutʸu housing complex. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Scout Coffee is known for its signature HoneyCo Coffee Roasters coffee — which Alton Brown of the Food Network called “scientifically perfect” during a 2017 visit to the local shop.

Alongside the coffee offered at the new shop, Scout will serve baked goods such as buns, muffins and scones. Other foods such as an almond blackberry jam croissant, ham and cheese croissant, giant cookies and multiple shortbread options will be available.

Scout also offers other treats such as avocado toast, fruit and yogurt parfait, chia pudding, Liege waffles and a buttermilk biscuits with salted honey butter and jam.

The new location at Cal Poly will serve as a gathering spot for students, employees and visitors to the campus.

Get unlimited digital access. Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

“We are having a lot of fun planning the ultimate cafe experience,” Peterson said in the news release. “To all the students and faculty, we can’t wait to meet you and serve you! This is going to be a wonderful collaboration, and we are so grateful!”