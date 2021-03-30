KSBY is adding a new morning anchor — and she’s a familiar Central Coast face

KSBY has hired KCOY anchor and journalist Genelle Padilla as the new anchor of its morning show, “Daybreak.”

According to a news release, Padilla will co-anchor the two-hour broadcast along with Neil Hebert and Brooke Martell.

“I am beyond excited and honored to be a part of the number one station in the market,” Padilla said in a news release. “The Central Coast is an extraordinary place to live, and I am grateful for this opportunity to deepen my roots here. I’m looking forward to growing both professionally and personally at KSBY, as well as raising my family in this wonderful and welcoming community.”

Padilla, originally from the San Diego area, has previously been an anchor and multimedia journalist at KCOY-TV. She graduated from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communication, according to the release.

“We are happy to have Genelle bring her experience and contacts on the Central Coast to KSBY,” Vice President and General Manager Ed Chapuis said in the release. “We are looking forward to her adding even more depth to our community coverage.”