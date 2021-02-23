More than 200 Central Coast farm workers receive checks in $30,000 unfair labor settlement

Jose Gonzalez, of Oaxaca, Mexico, picks strawberries for Mar Vista Berry in Guadalupe in 2017. Rancho Laguna Farms in Santa Maria reached a settlement with workers over an unfair labor practice charge. Los Angeles Times/TNS

More than 200 farmworkers received a piece of an informal settlement from Rancho Laguna Farms LLC on Sunday after an unfair labor practice charge.

The California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB) announced Saturday that 212 farmworkers would receive checks from the nearly $30,000 settlement.

ALRB representatives distributed the checks of varying amounts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Central Coast United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) Office at 120 E. Jones St., Santa Maria.

The pact stems from an unfair labor practice charge filed May 4 by CAUSE on behalf of workers at Rancho Laguna.

The charge alleged that Rancho Laguna unlawfully fired workers after they engaged in a work stoppage seeking to increase their wages, according to the ALRB.

The workers also alleged that a Rancho Laguna supervisor threatened to notify immigration officials, and called law enforcement out to the fields to retaliate against the workers — interfering with their right to unite to seek improved working conditions.

The settlement agreement required Rancho Laguna to compensate affected workers for potential economic losses resulting from the alleged retaliation, according to ALRB officials.

Rancho Laguna also agreed to provide current agriculture workers with information about the settlement and their rights under the Agricultural Labor Relations Act (Act).

Additionally, Rancho Laguna agreed that the ALRB will provide a training to its supervisors on farmworker rights.

The dispute landed at the doorstep of Driscoll’s, one of the nation’s largest sellers of fresh berries, as activists demanded the Watsonville-based label hold its supplier accountable.

Last year, Rancho Laguna representatives said they called the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office amid rising tensions toward those who chose not to walk out, and thought law enforcement would provide “a calming influence and provide an extra safety measure.”

Rancho Laguna’s statement said calling sheriff’s deputies was “a misstep,” adding that doing so “caused an erosion of trust by the employees.”

Employees also forwarded concerns regarding respect, safety and wages to Driscoll’s. Rancho Laguna is one of the suppliers for Driscoll’s.

“We have taken these concerns very seriously, and are actively working to address these issues. I have personally met with the majority of our workers. Together we are addressing and resolving employee issues and concerns,” according to the statement from Rancho Laguna, which is owned by Larry Ferini.

“My company fundamental principles are of paramount importance to me, and I personally will be addressing issues of respect with everyone to ensure that our employees feel confident in bringing their concerns forward to the company without fear of reprisal,” the statement said.

Rancho Laguna Farms boosted workers’ rates in June 2020.

The ALRB has its headquarters in Sacramento, and field offices in Oxnard, Visalia, Salinas, Indio and Santa Rosa.

