Owners want to convert Morro Bay motel into detox facility, and some neighbors aren’t happy

The owners of a longtime Morro Bay hotel are proposing to convert the property into a drug and alcohol addiction recovery center, but the plan has raised concern from the public and will likely be appealed, according to a city official.

The Rodeway Inn, a 27-room motel at 2460 Main St., is located across Highway 1 from Cloisters Community Park and near the Maya restaurant.

As its stands, the proposed plan would transition the 27-room property into a licensed treatment center with supportive housing, called Morro Bay Recovery.

“Our objective is to provide help for first responders such as firefighters and police, as well as to anyone with unfortunate circumstances who has become addicted to alcohol and drugs,” said Brian Der Vartanian, vice president of the Twins Bay Inc. ownership group. “We’re planning to gear our business to first responders, but we can’t discriminate. It’s will be open to anyone after proper screening if they qualify.”

Der Vartanian, who said the hotel has existed at that location since the 1950s, noted that the pandemic has hurt the hospitality industry. Twins Bay, based in Morro Bay, saw the benefit in changing its business model, while helping people in need.

“We know that because of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, and the stresses people are under, there has been a huge increase in the amount of drug and alcohol abuse,” Der Vartanian said. “Social drinkers start becoming habitual drinkers. It’s a bigger problem and a need for people to have extra help to overcome.”

Opposition to the project

Already, Morro Bay has already received a number of letters of opposition to the plan, many from nearby residents who don’t feel it’s a good fit for the neighborhood.

“Changing the existing motel into facility like this is an invitation for crime and most certainly will result in a reduction of property values for us that our own homes here,” wrote longtime resident Eric Dudley, who lives in the area.

Julie and Jack Knight wrote that they were “strongly opposed to opening an Alcohol and Drug Rehab Center in Morro Bay,” adding that “this would be devastating to the neighborhoods and tourism.”

Residents have also been upset by what they feel is a lack of clear communication about the project.

“My wife and I are trying to raise our 11-year-old son on a residential street nearby with many other young families,” wrote Brian Tietje. “The placement of a supportive housing facility of that scale in that location seems incredibly ill-advised, and what’s particularly discouraging is how you have implemented this proposal without sufficient time or public outreach to solicit public input and engage in due diligence.”

Morro Bay planning and appeal process

Because of state legislation related to substance abuse treatment, the project must meet planning laws and receive approval at city staff level. Members of the public can appeal to the City Council, but cities have little discretionary power to reject the project if it meets the requirements.

Scot Graham, the city’s community development director, said a permit is expected to be issued this week, likely Wednesday, which would start a 10-day process for appeal.

“We’ve had a lot of inquiries about it, and some significant opposition that came through this weekend,” Graham said. “My guess is that it will be appealed to the City Council.”

Graham said that the facility would need to adhere to state regulations, background checks and licensing requirements. He said he expects the city to post a public portal gathering some of the written communications the city has received on the issue, but that’s still pending.

Ownership group says facility will be safe for community

Der Vartanian said that he believes some of the public opposition is “misinformed” and that some residents have expressed concerns about security.

“This is a treatment hospital and clinic,” Der Vartanian said. “People have concerns. ... They don’t want more homeless or criminals. But we want to serve first responders, and people in professional roles who become addicted. ... We’ll provide proper security and policies and procedures. We’ll staff 24 hours per day, seven days per week.”

Der Vartanian said including planning approvals, licensing and hiring, the project would be about a year away from opening its doors.

In a response to several questions, Twin Bays said in a publicly posted form the facility would house anywhere from 27 to 40 clients, and use a treatment center bus for transportation.

“Some of the rooms will be used for meetings and services. There are also areas for gathering and meals,” Der Vartanian said. “The residents will have a schedule to follow that is essential for their recovery. ... We would like to install a privacy fence along the entry Main Street side.”

Residents would stay at the facility for about a month before moving on from their treatment, possibly to another type of center, he said.