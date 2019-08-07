The Census Bureau is hiring 1,800 SLO County workers for 2020. Here’s how to apply

This is what the 2020 census means for Californians The next U.S. census begins in 2020. It will help determine political representation in Congress and in the California Legislature. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The next U.S. census begins in 2020. It will help determine political representation in Congress and in the California Legislature.

Need some extra cash?

The U.S. Census Bureau is in the midst of planning its upcoming 2020 census and it is currently looking for people to interview residents in assigned neighborhoods during the census.

According to U.S. Census Bureau media representative Kathleen Woodruff, the Bureau plans to hire more than 1,800 people in San Luis Obispo County for census taker positions.

Woodruff said the hours for census takers vary based on workload, “but are very flexible.”

The pay rate is $20 per hour, including an $18 per hour training rate. The Census Bureau is also hiring field supervisors, which will be paid $22 per hour, with a training rate of $20 per hour.

According to Woodruff, the agency has already hired 100 local “listers” for address canvassing.

To date, the Census Bureau has hired 4,000 people in California for the initial planning phases of the census, she said.

The census takes place every 10 years and measures the number of people in communities across the United States as well as the makeup of those communities.

The information gathered guides how federal funding is distributed to states and communities, government representation and is used for local planning purposes.

The census is scheduled to take place on April 1, 2020.

For more information on the census, or to apply, visit https://2020census.gov/en.