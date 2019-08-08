Louisa’s Place has a new owner in downtown SLO. Here’s what’s next for the classic diner

Meet the new owner of Louisa’s Place in downtown SLO Louisa's Place has been a breakfast and lunch staple on Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo for more than 40 years. Now, it has a new owner, and here's what she has planned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Louisa's Place has been a breakfast and lunch staple on Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo for more than 40 years. Now, it has a new owner, and here's what she has planned.

Louisa’s Place, a downtown San Luis Obispo institution for more than 40 years, has a new owner — and it’s a familiar face to regulars.

Loyal waitress-turned-manager Aubrey Pyle purchased the restaurant from Scott and Kuuipo “Kay” Sweeny last week for an undisclosed price.

Since 1976, Louisa’s Place has been a popular spot for comfort food in the heart of downtown — where customers often include tourists, Cal Poly students and local workers.

Pyle, an Atascadero resident who’s worked at Louisa’s Place for the past decade, is the restaurant’s fifth owner.

Her plans for the future?

“I don’t plan to change anything at all,” Pyle said, while taking a few moments away from refilling coffee cups and greeting customers. “I don’t want to reinvent the wheel. The reason I wanted to take it over is that it’s been a staple in SLO for over 40 years. I’ve grown to love it in my years working here.”

Pyle worked as a waitress there for seven years before taking over as manager three years ago — juggling work and family responsibilities with two kids, now ages 10 and 5.

“I think it’s really great they decided to sell to someone who works here,” Pyle said. “It will be my first business, and it’s a perfect match for me. They could have sold it to anybody, and I’m grateful they chose me.”

Favorite spot for breakfast or lunch

The restaurant, open for breakfast and lunch every day from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers a menu of traditional American food items, including a pancakes, omelets, hamburgers and sandwiches — plus huevos rancheros on Wednesdays.

Located at 964 Higuera St., the establishment is a short walk from the County Government Center and the courthouse, as well as the main drag in downtown. On a busy Tuesday morning, packed tables were re-seated as soon as they emptied.

A fun feature of the business is the U-shaped, diner-style counter, in addition to indoor and outdoor tables.

Aubrey Pyle is the new owner of Louisa’s Place. She was a waitress at the longtime business and is a first time restaurant owner after years in the business. She expects the over 4 decade San Luis Obispo business will stay much the same. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The U-shaped counter allows customers to gather around in a semi-circle to chat among themselves or engage with busy staff punching in orders and delivering food plates.

Scott Sweeny told The Tribune that he and his wife took over the restaurant from his parents in 2003, and have operated it since then with the help of their four children — Tawni, Kaitlyn, Aric and Ella.

“It was a tough decision because business has never been better,” Scott Sweeny said. “We’re both in our mid-40s and we’re looking for something new to do, a new adventure.”

The family plans to move to Arizona, where the cost of living is cheaper, and perhaps open a small restaurant there, Scott Sweeny said.

Long history in San Luis Obispo

A restaurant has been at the Higuera Street location since 1958.

Previously called The Best Ever Grill, it was operated for a time by the parents of professional boxers Jerry and Mike Quarry, both top contenders in the 1960s and 1970s.

Jerry Quarry fought Muhammad Ali twice, in 1970 and 1972. Quarry lost both matches to Ali by way of technical knockout.

Rachel Abeyta, at booth left and Mary Steinwinters have breakfast at Louisa’s Place. 8-6-2019 David Middlecamp David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The original owner of Louisa’s Place was Louise Webb and her husband Frank Webb, who “bought, remodeled and gave her name to the diner in 1976, and it was a roaring success.”

Louise Webb is now in her 90s and lives in San Bernardino County, Scott Sweeny said.

Scott’s parents, Edward and Christy Sweeny, took over the business in 1991.

Summers in SLO have become more crowded with tourists than they used to be, which has been good for business.

“I’m just stoked that it’s going to a local couple (Pyle and her husband Garet),” Sweeny said. “What they want to do with it is up to them.”