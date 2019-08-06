After 50 years, SLO car dealerships demolished as part of a major remodel

Check out some of the new construction projects underway in SLO right now San Luis Obispo is reviewing plans for new housing and projects that could bring thousands of new homes, stores, hotels and commercial buildings to California’s Central Coast. Check out video highlights. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo is reviewing plans for new housing and projects that could bring thousands of new homes, stores, hotels and commercial buildings to California’s Central Coast. Check out video highlights.

Drivers may be noticing a lot of construction at a pair of neighboring car dealerships along Los Osos Valley Road.

Perry Auto Group, owner of Perry Ford Lincoln and Perry Volkswagen, is undertaking a major remodel that will take the better part of a year.

In early July, the building that housed the two dealerships was demolished at 12200 Los Osos Valley Road. A new Perry Ford Lincoln dealership is being built in its place.

Nearby, the Perry Volkswagen dealership will get a building of its own.

Construction on the two projects will be visible from the road, but the work is not expected to impact traffic.

New showrooms, customer lounges, service space and offices will be added to the dealerships.

Peter Blacksberg, regional manager of Perry Auto Group, said the remodels should be complete in May or June 2020.

The dealerships are operating in trailers and are still open for sales and service while the construction is underway, but without proper showrooms for dealers and their customers.

Both dealerships previously had shared a single building that was about 50 years old.

“We’re making it a better business for our community,” Blacksberg said. “Our building was old. Now we’re getting a full, brand-new dealership that’s more modern.”

The new Ford/Lincoln dealership will be 9,735 square feet and stand 24 feet high. The new Volkswagen dealership will be 7,895 square feet and 22 feet high. Both will be painted shades of white, gray and black and have windows between 12 and 20 feet high.

The dealerships will be similar in scale to others in the area, according to the planning documents.

Parking and landscaping around the dealerships will also be updated.