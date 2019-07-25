This SLO women’s boutique is profitable and a ‘beautiful business.’ Now it’s for sale

2 Blondes Boutique is on the market The owner of a San Luis Obispo, California women's clothing store, 2 Blondes Boutique, announced this week that the store is for sale. The price is negotiable, owner Camilla Hanen said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The owner of a San Luis Obispo, California women's clothing store, 2 Blondes Boutique, announced this week that the store is for sale. The price is negotiable, owner Camilla Hanen said.

A downtown San Luis Obispo women’s clothing store, which opened nearly five years ago, is now up for sale.

2 Blondes Boutique at 1115 Broad St., owned by Camilla Hanen and Linda Morgridge, is on the market for a price that’s negotiable, Hanen said.

Hanen said she has passionately enjoyed operating the store, located next door to Big Sky Cafe, but her five-year lease expires in March.

“We have built a beautiful business,” Hanen said. “The clientele are fabulous. They’re wonderful. I’d like to keep the business going here in San Luis, so I’m looking for somebody to take over and keep the love going.”

Rent for the space, she said, is less than $5,000 per month, and the owner has agreed to keep it affordable, within the same price range, for whoever may take it over, Hanen said.

Because her husband’s job in the area has ended, it’s time for a change in her life and to step away, she said.

Hanen said 2 Blondes is “profitable and I’ve been able to take in a good income” rather than have to invest all earnings back into the store. The business also has no debt, Hanen said.

Morgridge is also looking to give up ownership, she said, so the new person or group would be a sole proprietor.

Hanen said her clothing selections are mostly for women who are roughly ages 40 to 80 and of a variety of body types.

Prices typically range between $100 and $250 for items, with some exceptions.

“It’s really hard to get dressed after 55 when you live in this town,” Hanen said. “We have women who work here who are the same age. They understand women’s bodies. ...They want clothes that are relevant and current, but not trying to dress like their granddaughters.”

2 Blondes also employs a handful of dedicated, part-time female employees, Hanen said.

Business challenges, Hanen said, have been the construction and project delays at the incoming Hotel Cerro, located across the street, as well as a public perception of a lack of parking in the area.

But she said the new hotel, once opened will be a huge boost for the business. Hotel Cerro is expected to open within the next few months. Separately, a planned new city parking garage at Palm and Nipomo streets is envisioned to be completed in 2023.

“Guests at the hotel will look directly out their window and see the store,” Hanen said. “It’s going to bring in a lot of new people.”

Store hours currently are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except for Sunday when it’s 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brands sold at the store include Eileen Rogers, Lola and Sophie and Lilla P. Clothes offered include pants, jackets, dresses, shoes, jewelry, belts, scarves and more.

Hanen said the business idea was formed while she and Morgridge were working at an Italian shoe store in downtown SLO and decided to pursue their own retail outlet.

Hanen said she drafted a business plan and consulted in focus groups with local women about fashion tastes to determine the products they selected for sale.

Hanen said the planning help shape the product lines, and she visits marketplaces in Los Angeles a few times a year to purchase new apparel.

Hanen said a key to business success has been keeping the store clean, neat and organized.

“When you own a store, you’re buying yourself a serious job,” Hanen said. “You need to love everything about it. It’s my greatest joy to go to L.A. to market and buy new clothes and tell customers what new clothes are coming in. ... I’m going to miss helping people look as beautiful as they are.”