You could make $60,000 with new SLO manufacturing apprenticeship program

A new San Luis Obispo apprenticeship program has been launched to help locals kickstart a manufacturing career with potential to earn up to $60,000.

An eight-week bootcamp called “Ticket into Precision Manufacturing” will start in July giving local residents the chance to pursue an accelerated new career path.

Manufacturing technician jobs start at about $15 an hour, increasing to $18 an hour, with more experienced skilled workers earning earning an average salary of $59,799, according to SLO Partners.

SLO Partners is a regional association of business, industry, education, and community leaders committed to helping workforce and economic development needs.

After completing the bootcamp, graduates will have the opportunity to interview for a paid apprenticeship with one of the program’s hiring partners, including Trust Automation, Accuair and Revasum, among others.

“Anyone interested in technology or mechanical skills — whether a new high school graduate or those charting new career paths — are eligible to apply,” SLO Partners said in a press release.

SLO Partners modeled the training after a similar apprenticeship program in 2017 called Ticket into Tech offering apprenticeships in software engineering.

The new program could meet a workforce gap as it currently takes companies an average of two months to fill a skilled position, according to the press release.

A report by the Public Policy Institute of California projects a 1.1 million shortfall of middle-skilled workers by 2030.

Trust Automation Inc. in San Luis Obispo ships internationally. Pete Rivera performs the last quality check before shipping an item. A new apprenticeship program will train locals for manufacturing jobs. David Middlecamp The Tribune

“The local precision manufacturing industry is expanding fast and is in need of talented individuals to help them grow,” said Michael Specchierla, Executive Director of SLO Partners, in a statement. “Our program offers the foundational training these employers are looking for, and creates connections between our bootcamp graduates and the precision manufacturing business community. We are working with local employers who are interested in hiring apprentices as soon as possible.”

The Ticket into Precision Manufacturing bootcamp will be held in the evenings from Monday to Thursday in San Luis Obispo.

Those accepted pay a $199 deposit to be refunded after successfully attending all classes and completing all projects.

Anyone interested in learning more can attend an information session to be held Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m at the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Hothouse, in Downtown SLO on Higuera, right above Ross Dress for Less, at 872 Higuera St.

For more information on the program, visit www.slopartners.org/precision-manufacturing.