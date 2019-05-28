This Atascadero video rental store will close after more than 30 years in business

John’s Video Palace survived a changing business landscape for 30 years John Taft's movie rental store survived the rise of the internet and other competition and stayed in business for 31 years in Atascadero. The store is closing in July 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK John Taft's movie rental store survived the rise of the internet and other competition and stayed in business for 31 years in Atascadero. The store is closing in July 2019.

A beloved Atascadero video store is closing after three decades in business — leaving just one last movie rental business in SLO County.

John’s Video Palace — located near the Smart & Final Extra! on El Camino Real — will rent its last movie on June 19, said John Taft, the store’s owner.

The store will close for a day before reopening on June 21, when Taft will begin selling his thousands of movies through July 28.

“This is the last of the family fun stores,” he said. “There’s nothing left of its kind.”

Taft has been paying high rent on his space for years — he spends $4,700 per month now — and hasn’t raised prices on his movie rentals for 15 years, he said.

John’s Video Palace, located on El Camino Real in Atascadero, will close at the end of July. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The store’s Paso Robles location on Niblick Road will remain open for at least another year, Taft said. The landlord has given him a break on rent, and that space is smaller and cheaper to operate, he said.

John’s Video Palace has been a North County institution for almost 31 years. Taft opened the Atascadero store in July 1988, when there were 10 video rental stores in the city.

For years, Taft’s quality customer service and his store’s quirky touches — for example, he likes to Photoshop his own face onto famous DVD covers — have kept customers coming back.

John Taft, owner of of John’s Video Palace in Atascadero, likes to doctor the covers of popular rental DVDs. On the cover of “Predator,” he’s swapped Arnold Schwarzenegger’s face with his own. Taft’s store will close at the end of July. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

But Netflix and other online streaming services have driven movie rental stores almost to extinction. Blockbuster, once one of the biggest video and DVD rental chains in the world, now operates just one store in Bend, Oregon.

Since The Tribune profiled Taft and his store in July, his shops became the last movie rental businesses in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Crossroads Video in San Luis Obispo closed in October, and Evergreen Video in Orcutt shut its doors in December.

“It’s sad, for sure,” Taft said. “But what can you do? Life goes on.”