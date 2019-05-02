Senior living complex, shopping center could get final approval at busy Broad St. corner

Check out the details of a proposed senior assisted living center in SLO A 139-unit senior assisted living center is planned for a 10-acre site in San Luis Obispo, California. The project at Tank Farm Road and Broad Street would also include 49,000 square feet of retail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 139-unit senior assisted living center is planned for a 10-acre site in San Luis Obispo, California. The project at Tank Farm Road and Broad Street would also include 49,000 square feet of retail.

A proposed 139-unit senior living housing complex at the corner of Tank Farm and Broad Street in San Luis Obispo is likely to get the go-ahead from City Council despite previous concerns over the use of the vacant site on the corner of a bustling intersection.

Tuesday’s council meeting is anticipated to be the project’s final city hearing if it gets the OK.

The proposal, submitted by NKT Development LLC (led by developer Nick Tompkins) and Westmont Development LP, would offer state-licensed, assisted living where residents can receive on-site help as they transition through the stages of older age, sometimes referred to as “aging in place.”

An estimated 50 to 60 percent of tenants would be able to live independently, according to the city’s staff report, with the balance being in assisted living; 28 units would be dedicated for memory care. Even seniors living independently would still have access to amenities such as cooking and laundry service, transportation, fitness and social activities.

The 10-acre site is located across Tank Farm Road from Mindbody and adjacent to SESLOC Federal Credit Union on Broad, in the vicinity of the Marigold Center.

If approved, the development also calls for 49,000 square feet of commercial space, including a grocery store site and five separate buildings for restaurant and retail use.

This rendering shows a proposed assisted-living center near Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo. Lenity Architecture

Last year, the project was met concerns by some planning commissioners.

“This site in the long-term was projected to be a hub of activity — economic, lots of young people walking and biking, and sort of an energized node,” Commissioner Hemalata Dandekar said in June 2018. “I was taken aback when the senior facility was what was envisioned here, because we really do need those kinds of facilities in San Luis Obispo… but outside the commercial bustle.”

But in its analysis of the project, city staff members wrote to the council in advance of its Tuesday decision that denial of the project isn’t recommended because staff’s “initial analysis indicates the project is consistent with the city’s land-use and design policies.”

The project was most recently heard by the city’s Planning Commission on April 10, receiving mostly supportive feedback as they offered design guidance.

“The community really needs this kind of facility, and it would be well served,” said Commissioner Chuck Stevenson said.

Michael O’Rourke, CEO of Westmont Living, which has facilities in California and Oregon, said the average age of its residents is 84 and about 10 percent are non-ambulatory. Westmont has similar communities throughout California and two in Oregon.

“A classic example is a resident is living alone in their home and their mental state is more (limited) and they need help with meals and taking medication on time,” O’Rourke said.

An artist's rendering shows a proposed shopping center development at the corner of Tank Farm Road and Broad Street in San Luis Obispo. McKently Malak Architects

The council will also consider a zoning change from a “business park” designation to “community commercial” with a special overlay to adhere to the direction of the city’s Land Use Element policies, updated in 2014.

The city is requiring 249 total parking spaces, and the project envisions 284 spaces. A stoplight is envisioned to be added on Broad. The project also plans for pedestrian pathways to retail services and the nearby Damon Garcia sports complex.