SLO law firm was founded 40 years ago. Now it’s merging with a Fresno-based firm

San Luis Obispo law firm Sinsheimer Juhnke McIvor & Stroh is merging its law practice with McCormick Barstow, headquartered in Fresno, according to a press release.
All lawyers and staff will remain at the San Luis Obispo office, located at 656 Santa Rosa St., Suite 2A, and and will continue to assist clients there, the firm said. That includes the four principal attorneys —Warren Sinsheimer, Dave Juhnke, Herb Stroh and Kevin Elder.
The agreement becomes official on Jan. 2, 2019.
“It’s important for our local community to understand that we are the same local lawyers and staff but with expanded resources and a national reach,” David Juhnke, who will continue to manage the Central Coast office, said in a statement. “With this agreement, our clients will continue to have the same representation but with a broader range of expertise to meet the legal needs of the growing regional business community.”
““I am proud of the legacy that we’ve created on the Central Coast, and I look forward to continuing that legacy into the future. San Luis Obispo is our home and we are here to stay,” Warren Sinsheimer, founder of Sinsheimer Juhnke McIvor & Stroh, said in a statement.
Sinsheimer Juhnke McIvor & Stroh, a business law firm, was founded in 1978. It was known for more than two decades as Sinsheimer, Schiebelhut & Baggett.
The firm’s work includes business transactions, commercial litigation, trusts and estates.
McCormick Barstow was founded in 1951 in Fresno. The firm has offices in Fresno, Bakersfield and Modesto, as well as Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada.
