The last video rental store in SLO is closing

The Mark will soon take over the space occupied by Marston's Bar & Grill in downtown San Luis Obispo, California. Rhianna Crisp, the owner of the new restaurant and cantina, talks about the transformation.
The Creamery is almost finished in downtown San Luis Obispo. The retail center now has an outdoor patio and courtyard, new siding, new tenant improvements — including to Spike's Pub — and new commercial space.
The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.
Vespera at Ocean is under construction in downtown Pismo Beach near the pier. Vespera on Ocean is a 124-room Marriott Autograph hotel at 147 Stinson Ave. It is the second large hotel project in that area of town recently.