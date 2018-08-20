Santa Barbara Airport adds flights to Denver

Frontier Airlines has announced new direct flights from the Santa Barbara Airport to Denver, Colorado, beginning Tuesday.

Frontier will fly three times per week to Denver International Airport, on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Airport Director Hazel Johns said Monday.

The carrier will operate the two-and-a-half hour flight with Airbus A320 aircraft and roundtrip fares will start at $120, Johns said.

“Denver has proven to be a popular destination from SBA, with passenger loads steadily increasing year over year,” Johns said in a statement.“Added carriers and flight options help to keep pricing competitive for our outbound travelers, underscoring the ease and convenience of using SBA as the departure airport of choice.”

The airport recently added a Minnesota route with service from Sun Country Airlines.

The airport’s passenger growth over the last two years has risen, with a 16-percent increase in June 2018 compared to June 2017, according to Johns.