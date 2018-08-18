SLO virtual reality startup wants to showcase its technology. Here’s how you can try it

A San Luis Obispo County tech startup is hosting a public demo of their hardware in Atascadero this weekend.

VMUV is focused on granting VR users immersive, omnidirectional and fluid movement within a virtual environment through their hardware, the Motus Platform. It allows users to step on different parts of a platform to provide input and direct the movement of their avatar.

“Virtual Reality is an exciting technology and passion of ours,” read VMUV’s press release. “We decided it would be great to share this technology to others in an effort to expose and grow the industry locally.”

Several games will be available for demo Sunday at Bristol’s Cider House in Atascadero in an experience called “VR in the Bar,” from 4 to 8 p.m. The demo will showcase dozens of games with the first five minutes being free with the purchase of cider.

“In order to demo these games we also need to pay the developers for commercial use so we are keeping the cost minimal,” said VMUV business development manager Trevor Orrick.

VMUV is completing final prototypes for their Motus Platform, and have completed software plug-ins for the two most popular gaming engines: Unity and Unreal. VMUV is also working on creating applications for their hardware in job training.

VMUV is also collaborating with other VR companies, including London-based Igloovisions, which is currently beta-testing the Motus Platform so it can be integrated into their VR cave technology.

“At this time the VR market is finding its way,” the release said. “There is lots of excitement in all industries, countless applications are being developed that will change how we work, learn, communicate and play. We are looking forward to sharing VR experiences with people.”

Bristol Cider House is located at 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero.