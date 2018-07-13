This downtown SLO restaurant is closing its doors

Popular restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is closing its downtown San Luis Obispo location in July, according to on-site staff.

Chipotle opened its doors at 837 Higuera St. in March 2010, providing patrons with fast-casual food such as burritos, tacos and salads.

With the closure of the downtown location, the only remaining Chipotle in San Luis Obispo will be the franchise’s Madonna Road spot in the Madonna Plaza shopping center.

Chipotle also has locations in Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles.

Chipotle is the latest in a string of restaurants and bars that have moved out of downtown San Luis Obispo in recent months. They include Marston’s Bar and Grill, Natural Cafe, Thomas Hill Organics, Underground Brewing Co. and Which Wich.