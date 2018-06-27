Paso's popular General Store will open a new location

A popular Paso Robles boutique is planning a second shop just around the corner from its original downtown location.

General Store Paso Robles, located on 12th Street opposite the Downtown City Park, will open an "extension" store in August that will feature a curated selection of books, stationery, greeting cards and other paper goods.

The original shop — which co-owners Erin Stuck, Jillian Waters and Joeli Yaguda opened about five years ago — is known for its selection of artisanal foods, bath and body products, jewelry and kitchen tools.

Notable Goods Paso Robles will be located off an alley between Park and Pine streets, in a new courtyard-style area known as the Brickyard. The 400-square-foot shop will face Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ, a new restaurant in the same complex.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We want to continue to build different parts of General Store, and we just don't have the room," Yaguda said.

The boutique's owners initially explored locating their new shop in San Luis Obispo, where many of their customers live, she said.

"We just didn't find the space that felt right," Yaguda said.

In addition, the trio has formed relationships with makers throughout the Paso Robles area and want to be part of the city's on-the-rise downtown area.

"Having been here for five years, we feel very grounded in this community," Yaguda said.

Yaguda declined to provide financial information about the General Store or its expansion. The store currently employs five staff members, in addition to the three owners, and will operate both stores with that staff.

"We're really happy with where we are and what we're doing," Yaguda said.

To track Notable Goods' progress, follow the shop on Instagram at @notablegoodspaso.