What’s the best beach town to get away to? TripAdvisor says this SLO County one

Given all that San Luis Obispo County’s beach towns have to offer, choosing the best one can seem like an impossible task.

But according to TripAdvisor, one spot stands out above the rest.

The vacation rental website recently named Avila Beach as one of its 15 best small beach towns in America for a getaway.

Other 2018 honorees included Solana Beach; Saugatuck, Michigan; Kailua, Hawaii, and Pacific City, Oregon.

“A slice of California paradise can be found at Avila Beach, a small beach town getaway with picturesque shorelines and cliffs that jut out over the sea,” TripAdvisor wrote.

The website also lauded the Bob Jones Trail and Pirate’s Cove as a “quieter and more off-the-beaten-path beach with stunning views and rock formations.”

Avila Beach isn’t the only local beach to receive national recognition in 2018.

Pismo Beach was named USA Today’s second best small coastal town in the United States in May.

