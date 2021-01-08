Alana the Lab-pitbull mix is a ‘playful love bug’ — and she needs a new home

Alana longs for an uncomplicated life — love, companionship and simplicity.

For the past four years her life was simple. According to her previous owner, Alana lived outside with another large dog and was comfortable around livestock. They also said she likes to run and is a playful love bug.

But her life became complex when she and the other dog were surrendered to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter.

Alana’s a 4-year-old pitbull terrier and Labrador retriever mix.

She has a joyous Labrador-like enthusiasm for chasing balls but not a clue about bringing them back. Happily, tasty treats remind her of her retriever heritage.

Having had limited experience with children and believing small dogs are odd-looking squirrels, Alana’s ideal home is an adult household where she can luxuriate in being the only pet.

Both Labradors and pitbull terriers can have eye irritation caused by a hereditary eyelid condition. Alana has a mild form of this, though it’s currently not a problem.

Alana’s a genuine tail-wagger. Even if she initially barks when a stranger comes to her kennel, her tail is often gently wagging as if to say she hopes we all can be great friends.

Alana has a deep desire to bond. She melts into caresses from the people she knows and if you’re one for doggy kisses, Alana is happy to oblige.

This loving companion yearns for a simple life, with a little play and a lot of of love. That would be a dream come true.

For more information about Alana (ID No. 255709), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.