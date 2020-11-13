Scooter the German shepherd is a total love bug. He’s looking for a new home

The list of our expectations for dogs goes on and on.

We want dogs to be housebroken, perform silly dog tricks and avoid putting snoots where snoots aren’t welcom — all behaviors that run contrary to the very nature of dogs. Yet dogs generally comply because we’re the center of their world.

Scooter is a 8-year-old German shepherd who aims to please. His previous family reports he’s very good with children of all ages.

He also enjoys running alongside an all-terrain vehicle and is a love bug. Shelter volunteers say Scooter’s a nice boy who’s playful, appears to be housebroken, knows the command “sit” and enjoys giving you his paw on command.

More than anything else, Scooter wants to be someone’s lifelong canine pal.

Scooter lost his home because, like all dogs, he doesn’t understand the human world and relies on humans to set the boundaries, provide the training and keep him safe with fencing and leashes. So when he was allowed to run loose, he found a deer and killed it — as instinct sadly instructed him to do.

Now homeless, volunteers hope to help Scooter find a loving home. To this end, he comes with a mail-in Lemos gift card and a $35 adoption fee rebate.

Canine devotion and unconditional love of humans dates far back into time. Scooter holds that deep commitment in his bones and is waiting for someone to be the center of his world once more.

For more information about Scooter (ID No. 254781), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.