Meet Coco the Labrador mix, an ‘affectionate girl’ in need of a loving home

Words matter, especially for those who cannot speak.

If Coco could have her say — having been an outdoor, tethered dog all her life — this 5-year-old Labrador mix would probably say that her stay at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter has been the best.

Coco’s an affectionate girl who, though exuberant at her kennel gate, settles down quickly once in the company of people and walks surprisingly well on a leash.

Coco enjoys chasing balls and playing tug, and knows the commands “sit,” “shake” and “down.”

Although it’s illegal to tether dogs for extended periods of time, Coco’s previous owners did so.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, tethered dogs are at greater risk of injury — and because they no longer have the option to flee, tethered dogs are more likely to be protective of property.

During Coco’s lifelong tethered experience, she barked when strangers came to the property and when a loose dog approached her, a dust-up ensued.

Though neither Coco nor the other dog was injured, Coco’s then-owners labeled her as aggressive and surrendered her to the shelter.

Coco’s behavior at the shelter speaks for itself. She’s a loving dog longing to prove herself.

She’s shown herself to be affectionate with people and good with other friendly dogs.

Given her size and love of toys, Coco is a fine candidate for a home with compatible large dogs. But she’d also be delighted to be someone’s solo canine love.

Coco’s eyes speak volumes. They say, “May I come inside?”

or more information about Coco (ID No. 233153), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.