Cuddly cats Leo and Leonardo have special needs — and they need new homes

Everyone likes a happy ending. For homeless pets, it’s the first chapter in a new life they yearn for.

Leo’s story began with the perils of being a stray, homeless kitten who fortunately made it to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter and was soon adopted.

Then heartbreak struck months later, when he developed irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and his family returned him to the shelter.

Now less than 2 years old, this buff tabby with a variegated tail that surprisingly transitions to white is looking for a home.

According to his foster mom, Leo is loving and has a unique way of snuggling. He likes to press himself next to you, as close as he can, often rolling on his back in complete abandon.

Leo likes playing and snuggling with adult cats, and he even loves cuddling with his foster family’s dog.

Being sensitive and initially shy, Leo’s looking for a calm adult household — with or without mellow felines and cat-friendly canines — where he can love and be loved by humans.

Leo’s IBS is successfully being managed by a prescription diet and twice weekly liquid prednisone, which Leo is fine taking.

Because IBS is a lifelong condition, Leo’s foster family will provide a bottle of medication and a bag of his prescription food to the kindhearted adopters of this special-needs kitty.

For more information, please text or call Leo’s foster mom at 805-234-5755.

Leo is an especially charming kitty who needs especially kind people to make his happily ever after begin.

For more information about Leo (ID No. 225095), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.

Leonardo, an adult male cat, is available for adoption at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter in Cambria. Marianne Selindh

HART Cat of the Month

October’s Cat of the Month at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter is Leonardo.

Leonardo is a handsome guy, initially shy but affectionate once he comes to trust you. He enjoys sitting on a friendly lap and loves back scratches.

He gets along well with other cats and would love to be adopted with another cat. He’d also do well in a home with another mellow kitty.

Leonardo has been living at HART since he was 1 month old, and he is now almost 4 1/2 years old.

Did that set off alarm bells? Well, the reason Leonardo is still waiting for a home is because he has a condition called eyelid agenesis.

Eyelid agenesis sounds scarier than it actually is. It just means that he has deformed eyelids.

All you need to do to help him out is to give him Liquid Tear eye drops one or two times a day. Leonardo is very good at staying still for this, so it’s not too difficult.

It’s also important for Leonardo to stay inside because the dust and dirt in the outdoors could irritate his eyes.

Please help us finally find Leonardo his forever home.

As Cat of the Month for September, Leonardo’s adoption fees are waived.

Right now, the HART shelter also has lots of kittens. If you have room in your home and your heart for a new kitten or two, please visit HART.

If you adopt two kittens at the same time, the adoption fee for the second kitten will be reduced by 50%.

Newly adopted cats and kittens have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped and treated with flea preventative.

In addition, the adoption package includes a free Wellness Vet exam, a collar and tag, and a starter bag of kibble.

HART is a cage-free, no-kill shelter located in lovely downtown Cambria. We love what we do.

Come on by to meet Leah and all of our other available cats and kittens at 2638 Main Street in Cambria. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 805-927-7377, visit www.slohart.org and follow HART on Facebook and Instagram at @HARTCambria.