Tori the tortoiseshell cat has ‘feline wisdom’ to share — and she needs a new home

Tori the tortoiseshell cat seems to transcend her surroundings and trusts where others might not.

Even in the bustle of shelter life, she enjoys being with people and appreciates spending time with kindred spirits.

Being 14 years old, she’s had years to develop her kitty wisdom — although we can only speculate on what she’s learned beyond the past three years.

According to her most recent owners, Tori’s a gentle, easy-going cat. She loves to lounge on the sofa, and is friendly with other felines as well as cat-savvy children.

Tori has lovely house manners, is happy to meet new people and is comfortable in a kennel while traveling in a car.

Unfortunately, her family had to move and couldn’t take Tori with them.

As for her earlier history, from her clipped right ear tip, we can assume she once was homeless — perhaps as a kitten — then trapped, spayed and placed in a home. This is a likely scenario due to the many unwanted litters of kittens that come to county shelters nationwide.

Foster families are needed to care for unweaned kitty families, as well as orphan kittens.

If you’d like more information about becoming an San Luis Obispo County foster family, please call Holli Hargrove at 805-781-4256.

Though Tori’s life has been a roller coaster, it appears it has only deepened her reflective and calm nature.

This furry seeker is looking to share her tranquility and grace with a connoisseur of feline wisdom.

For more information about Tori (ID No. 231341), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.





The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.