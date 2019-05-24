Sunny the sweet cat is looking for love that lasts a lifetime

Pet Tales: Meet Sunny, a sweet cat looking for his forever home Adult cat Sunny is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in SLO, California. The male, 2-year-old kitty is neutered, loves being petted and has orange and white fur. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Adult cat Sunny is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in SLO, California. The male, 2-year-old kitty is neutered, loves being petted and has orange and white fur.

When you have a loving family, you know you’re safe and that you belong.

From what we can gather, it appears Sunny’s sense of belonging has been ephemeral.

Sunny is a 2-year-old orange and white kitty with lovely amber eyes. He recently arrived at the San Luis Obispo County animal shelter, already neutered and cautiously comfortable with people.

Initially, the barking shelter dogs overwhelmed Sunny. Now, in quiet Cat Room Two, he purrs loudly when someone pets him.

Because he appreciates being petted, we know Sunny once had a family. His left ear is missing its tip, so it’s likely he was homeless when he was a kitten and a rescue group trapped and neutered before placing him with a family.

It’s a matter of chance whether kittens from unwanted litters will find homes. With the arrival of spring, unwanted kittens and puppies are already contributing to shelter overcrowding nationwide.

Does your dog or cat still need to be altered? Local, low-cost programs are available; visit spaycalifornia.org/vetlist/vetlist_sanluisobispo.htm for more information.

Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo waives fees for litters of kittens and puppies into their adoption program if the babies are between 8 and 16 weeks old and are from the same litter. Plus, the owner only has to pay $25 to have the mother spayed before taking her home.

Sunny knows what it means to belong and yearns to find that security once more — a love that will last a lifetime.

For more information about Sunny (ID No. 230062), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.