Justin the ‘soulful’ Chihuahua mix is waiting for someone to love

Justin is an earnest boy who aims to please.

He walks well on a leash and appreciates loving attention. He also knows the command “sit”and comes when you call. He’s a calm guy who exudes dependability.

At 23 pounds, Justin is a sensible size and, with his coat of slightly different lengths, he’s the essence of practicality.

Perhaps it’s his sensible-shoe nature that causes Justin to be overlooked by would-be adopters.

Sadly, they seem to miss even his soulful brown eyes.

Justin longs to be someone’s Mr. Right. So he waits in his kennel hoping for a visitor to notice him or for a volunteer to take him for a walk.

He also welcomes the shelter’s social gatherings of other homeless small dogs.

Though not one for play, he does like the fresh air and hanging out with his canine contemporaries. And if a human joins the group, Justin bounces with joy in hopes of getting some love.

Justin has classic handkerchief-style ear flaps, a clockwise-curling tail and a short, run-your-fingers-through-his-fur coat that runs contrary to his designation as a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix.

it’s anyone’s guess what genetic makeup lies beneath Justin’s toasted marshmallow-colored coat or behind his bottomless, dark brown eyes.

Every mutt is a mystery, and every dog yearns to belong. Justin is earnestly waiting for someone to love.

For more information about Justin (ID No. 229620), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.

HART Cat of the Month

April’s Cat of the Month at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) in Cambria is Macho.

Macho, an adult cat, is available for adoption at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) shelter in Cambria. Courtesy photo

Although Macho is now a “senior” at age 13, he is in great health and looks like a youngster. He is a regal-looking long-haired tuxedo cat.

Macho’s back leg occasionally gets into funny looking positions due to an old injury, but it does not affect his ability to move around. Instead it adds character to this unique boy.

His many hilarious expressions and poses will make you laugh!

Macho will relish as many pets as you can give and will climb into your lap and purr contentedly. Macho has been waiting a long time for his forever home, and is beyond ready to leap into his family’s arms.

Macho’s adoption fee is waived for the month of April.

HART is having an adoption special during April. All cats and kittens are available for 50 percent off their adoption fee.

The adoption package includes a cat or kitten who has been spayed/neutered, is up to date on vaccinations, and is micro-chipped. Also included is a certificate for a free post-adoption wellness check which can be used at local veterinarians.

All of the HART cats and kittens look forward to meeting you. Please stop by and visit this beautiful cage-free shelter.

The shelter is located at 2638 Main Street in Cambria and is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Homeless Animal Rescue Team, visit www.slohart.org or follow HART on Facebook and Instagram at HARTCambria.