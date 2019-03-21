Sasha the cat has ‘amazing’ green eyes — and she’s looking for a forever home

One of the truly admirable qualities of dogs and cats is they don’t appear to notice their own limitations or those of the people they love.
Sasha is no exception. She seems unaware that one of her rear feet doesn’t look or function like her other three; and if she does notice, it certainly doesn’t appear to impact her can-do cattitude.
Beyond her upbeat personality there are her eyes. Sasha has amazing opal-green eyes that are best seen in person to be appreciated.
Her lovely charcoal gray-and-white coat is a pleasure to pet and, because she’s a social girl, she’s more than happy to receive the attention.
Sasha enjoys being held, appreciates being brushed, and her youthful vibe belies her 10 years of life.
According to her previous owner, Sasha has excellent indoor-cat skills, is feline friendly and enjoys gentle children of all ages. Sadly, the pleasant status quo of the household was disrupted by major life changes, resulting in the cats being surrendered to the shelter.
Sasha is a lovely cat who’s ideal for someone looking for an indoor kitty. She’d be happy as your one-and-only cat or as an addition to your feline family.
Sasha appreciates the potential in every moment. She’s ready to step beyond her kennel gate and share her love of life with a new family while exploring the infinite possibilities to be found in a new home.
For more information about Sasha (ID No. 229598), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.
The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.
