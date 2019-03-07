Brutus the bulldog is a ‘soft marshmallow of a dog’ — and he needs a forever home

Brutus may not look it, but he’s a soft marshmallow of a dog. He’s a good-natured, easygoing boy who assumes every person he meets is another lifelong pal.
Sadly, Brutus, a 2-year-old American bulldog, is one of our longest residing shelter dogs. Volunteers worry he might not find a home because his soft interior is masked by his tough-guy exterior.
Being an emotional dude, Brutus leans heavily on people for moral support. He enjoys spending time with adults and children alike.
He also rides well in a car and appreciates moseying alongside a person when on a walk.
Perhaps not the best problem-solver, Brutus erroneously decided — after being at the shelter for so long — that barking is a good way to get attention.
Thankfully, Brutus loves food. By receiving treats when he’s quiet, he is learning silence is the way to win hearts.
Brutus gets along with most of the shelter dogs and is a bit of birdwatcher; he especially appreciates it when vultures soar overhead. He also revs up for squirrel sightings and occasionally likes to chase a ball.
In his previous life, Brutus appears to have been an outdoor dog, because his vulnerable skin has gotten burned. Like many white dogs, he would benefit from being protected from the sun — especially during the middle of the day.
Brutus wants to be loved and is waiting for a soft-hearted human to come and take him home.
For more information about Brutus (ID No. 228955), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.
The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.
HART Cat of the Month
March’s Cat of the Month at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) in Cambria is Ridley.
Ridley has large, round sea-foam green eyes and beautiful tabby markings. He has the softest fur that he’ll happily let you pet.
At only two years old, Ridley is quite playful, loving, and gentle. He is a sensitive boy who can be a bit timid when meeting new friends, but overall he’s a very social kitty who enjoys attention.
During March, Ridley’s adoption fee will be waived.
HART’s signature fundraising event of the year, the seventh annual Wines, Pines and Felines, will held on Wednesday, April 10, from 5 to 9 pm.
This fun-filled evening, which benefits the shelter, will be held at the Cambria Pines Lodge. Join us for a gourmet meal with included wine. There will be raffle items, live and silent auction packages and music by Café Musique.
Tickets for Wines, Pines and Felines cost $95 per person, and are on sale at the shelter through April 9.
To make reservations, call the HART office at 805-927-7377 or stop by HART at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. The shelter is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tickets can also be purchased at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce through April.
Have a wonderful evening out while you help support the homeless cats and kittens at HART!
For more information about the Homeless Animal Rescue Team, visit www.slohart.org or follow HART on Facebook and Instagram at HARTCambria.
