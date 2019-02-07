Buddy the terrier loves people — and he’s looking for a forever home

Buddy is thankful for every kindness. He gently communicates his appreciation with his slow, hopeful tail wag and loving eyes

Buddy is a wonderfully calm, 24-pound Patterdale terrier cross. He’s an ideal size for someone looking for a loving dog who’s bigger than a pocket-pooch yet still small enough to be a lap dog.

Buddy is 7 years old, which is a delightful age in part because middle-aged dogs have come into their own. They’re not rambunctious puppies, nor grand seniors, but dogs who appreciate life as it is and value exercise and napping in equal measure.

What perhaps is most impressive about Buddy is that his loving and hopeful nature seems not to have been affected by the hardships he has experienced.

Buddy came to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter underweight, covered with fleas and in need of medical care due to a severe cut on his back left leg.

Thankfully, his wound, though deep, is healing fine. In addition, the fleas are gone and he’s putting on weight.

Buddy was born to be a loved house dog. But it’s unlikely he’s ever been indoors, so while at the shelter, he spends his days with the office staff who have begun his house training.

Happily, Buddy is learning quickly because of his love of people and his desire to make them happy.

Though appreciative of everyone’s kindness, the one thing Buddy yearns for has eluded him: a caring and loving family. Buddy is waiting for someone to welcome him home.

For more information about Buddy (ID No. 229067), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.

HART Cat of the Week

Bandit the adult cat is available for adoption at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) in Cambria. Marianne Selindh

February’s Cat of the Month at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) in Cambria is Bandit.

Bandit is a beautiful, 14-year-old gray-and-white tuxedo cat. She is a calm, quiet and loving girl who enjoys head scratches and napping in the sunshine.

Bandit has been waiting for her forever family to show up for a long time.

She needs a home where she can be fed a special diet, and given insulin shots twice daily to manage her diabetes. That may sound challenging, but Bandit will calmly sit and wait for her shots in exchange for a little extra wet food.

We know Bandit’s forever home is out there, and we invite you to visit HART and meet this wonderful senior cat.

Bandit’s adoption fee will be waived during February.

Right now, the purrfect cat or kitten is waiting to add a little love to your life. This Valentine’s Day, brighten your world by adopting a deserving rescued cat or kitten from HART. During February, the adoption fees will be reduced to only $14.

HART adoption promotions include:

A low $14 adoption fee for any cat or kitten.





A chance to rescue Valentines by adopting a pair of cats for only $25 (for both).





Every cat/kitten has been spayed/neutered, is up-to-date on 4 way & Rabies vaccinations, and has been microchipped.





A free post-adoption vet wellness exam, a “welcome home” package, a collar and tag





Another way to show your love this Valentine’s Day is to purchase a HART Guardian Angel Valentine certificate.

This special Valentine gives the recipient a lovely printed certificate stating that you have made a donation, in their name, to help save the life of a homeless animal. HART Guardian Angel certificates are available in any amount, $20 and more.

Contributions to the HART Guardian Angel Fund are restricted and help pay for special medical needs of the rescued cats and kittens. What could be sweeter than that?

The HART shelter is located at 2638 Main Street in Cambria, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Homeless Animal Rescue Team, call 805-927-7377, visit www.slohart.org or follow HART on Facebook or Instagram at @HARTCambria.