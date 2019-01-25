Meet Cloud, Cotton and Marshmallow — fluffy bunnies looking for forever homes

Pulling a white rabbit out of a top hat has always been magic. Recently, a more impressive trick occurred when multiple white rabbits suddenly appeared on Corbett Canyon Road.

Fortunately, travelers on that road realized the bunnies were in peril and stopped to capture as many as they could. This would seem an impossible task, but apparently these bunnies were once someone’s pets.

The rescuers were able to catch seven of the free-range bunnies and bring them to our county shelter.

Cloud, Pearl, Cotton, Bean, Lace, Marshmallow and Snow are approximately 6-month-old white rabbits that could easily have been killed by a car or a predator, yet all are miraculously alive.

Now the trick is to find them all homes.

Historically, it’s been a challenge to find adopters for our shelter rabbits. Perhaps it’s because people don’t think to come to the shelter for bunnies or they don’t know rabbits can make wonderful, quiet, indoor pets.

Indeed, bunnies share many of the traits we appreciate in cats. In general, they like playing with toys, enjoy being groomed and are predisposed to use a litter box.

An added benefit of bunnies is they can’t jump up on your kitchen counters. For more information about house rabbits, visit rabbit.org.

Our seven shelter bunnies are hoping adopters will materialize. Making bunnies appear is one thing — but finding them all homes is truly magical.

For more information about the rabbits (ID Nos. 228914 though 228920), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

Small pets such as rabbits cost $5 apiece to adopt.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.