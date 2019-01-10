Looking for a furry friend? These 2 cute kitties need new homes

A stray cat like Donner makes you wonder: Why didn’t his family come to the shelter to look for him?
It’s clear this approximately five-year-old gray-and-white kitty once had a loving home.
He truly appreciates being petted and has all the earmarks of a good lap cat.
Even at the shelter, with the sounds of dogs barking, Donner comes right up to the open kennel gate in anticipation of a good head rub.
Perhaps Donner knows he’s one lucky cat. Unlike the last two friendly felines featured in Pet Tales, his encounter with a car didn’t result in permanent damage.
Instead, a good Samaritan took him to a nearby veterinary office where Donner’s minor injuries were treated and medication was provided to help with his temporary aches and pains.
Both volunteers and staff remark on Donner’s friendliness. He’s an affectionate big boy who loves to be loved.
What better way is there for a cat to say “thank you” then to be the best kitty he knows how to be?
Donner appreciates all the ways people make a cat’s life better, and he’s waiting for some person or family to recognize he’s just the right feline for them.
For more information about Donner (ID No. 228278), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.
The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.
HART Cat of the Month
January’s Cat of the Month at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) in Cambria is George.
George is a handsome, four-year-old tabby with silver-gray long hair.
George is a comedian who loves making people laugh as they watch him playing and having fun. He also takes time to relax and be petted.
George has always been an indoor-only kitty, so that is where he’ll feel most comfortable.
He has a big personality, and would probably do best in a home that doesn’t have small children.
During January, the $89 adoption fee for George will be reduced by 50 percent.
The HART shelter is located at 2638 Main Street in Cambria, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information about the Homeless Animal Rescue Team, call 805-927-7377, visit www.slohart.org or follow HART on Facebook or Instagram at @HARTCambria.
