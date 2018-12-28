Remember Belle the loving Lab mix? She’s still looking for a forever home

Thank you, Pet Tales readers.
Of the 32 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens featured this year in The Tribune’s Pet Tales column, more than 65 percent of them found homes due to Pet Tales readers.
Of the remaining 11 animals, three went to rescue organizations, seven found other adopters and one senior dog is still at the shelter waiting to find a home.
Belle is perfect for someone. She just needs to find her match.
As you may recall, Belle is an 11-year-old Labrador-basset hound mix. She’s ideal for someone looking for a caring canine companion who loves people, takes treats gently and, though she walks well on a leash, doesn’t require much exercise.
According to her original owner, Belle is housebroken, knows the command “sit” and is good with children of all ages.
Additionally, she’s gently affectionate.
For all her strong points, Belle is a hard dog to place. She’s like the character Lucy from “Peanuts” — she loves deeply but is opinionated when it comes to her own kind.
Because of these traits, Belle needs a home where she can be an only pet — no other dogs or cats — and where someone is home most of the time.
Belle has her quirks but she loves people with her whole heart.
Pet Tales has worked its magic for so many. Here’s hoping it will again, for the wonderful Belle.
For more information about Belle (ID No. 225613), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.
The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.
