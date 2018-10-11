Pet Tales: Meet Tony, a 2-year-old cat ready for his forever home

The "Nevada Boys" — four kittens that were abandoned — are waiting for their forever homes at the SLO County Animal Services' shelter. So many pets are in need of homes that adoptions are half off on Saturday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
6-month-old cat Mimi is affectionate and adventurous — and she doesn't let having only one eye hold her back. She gets along with other cats and dogs, and she's available for adoption from SLO County Animal Services' shelter.
Joe is a senior dog who makes old age look downright appealing. This 10-year-old boxer seems to approach each day as if it’s a fun puzzle and a moment to be celebrated. For information on adopting Joe, call the SLO County shelter at 805-781-4413.
Monkey, a 3-year-old Queensland heeler-mix at SLO County Animal Services, is a bit chunky, most likely because he’s just too darn sweet. To that end, Monkey’s looking for a family who’ll help him meet his fitness goals — moderate exercise, a good
Sara is an 8-month-old kitty with a patchwork coat who is currently in a foster home. She’s a friendly kitty who’s happy to meet new people, and especially likes chasing anything on a string. For more information about Sara, contact the San Luis O
Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.