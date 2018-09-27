Denali the husky pup is full of energy and love — and he’s looking for a home

Denali the husky is waiting for a home at the SLO County Animal Services shelter. He needs room to play and run, and loves being around people.
Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico

Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico

Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv

