SLO County shelter offering a deal on cats, including this brother-sister kitten combo

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Jack and Jackie.
Fall has arrived and yet there’s a surprising number of homeless kittens at the SLO County Animal Service’s shelter, so adopters are truly needed.
To help kittens and cats of all ages find homes, shelter felines — regardless of age — will be half-price from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. So, if you’re having a hard time choosing, you can adopt two for the price of one.
Jack and Jackie are two kittens who are ideal for someone wanting a mixed pair. Jack has medium-length white fur with gray spots, while Jackie sports a dashing tuxedo coat.
These two came to the shelter too young to be without their mom. Thankfully a shelter cat with kittens of her own welcomed these orphans into the family. Due to this, these kittens have developed good social skills with other kittens and, while in a foster home, have developed an appreciation of people and cat-friendly dogs.
Additionally, Jack and Jackie love climbing on cat trees and are skilled at playing with kitty toys. This brother-and-sister pair are just 8 weeks old and are comfortable being picked up and petted. They also play well together, so they’re perfectly suited to be adopted individually or as a pair.
The days are getting shorter and the nights a little cooler. Come to the shelter and add a little loving warmth to your life by adopting a kitty. Adopt two and be sure to stay warm all night long.
For more information about Jack (ID No. 225734) and Jackie (ID No. 225735), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.
The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for FeLV (feline leukemia virus) and FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), and adopters receive a carrier.
