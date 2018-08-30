Belle the dog lives to be loved. You can adopt her now at the SLO County shelter

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Belle.
Belle is a one-of-a-kind pooch who’s looking for someone who appreciates something out of the ordinary.
This girl is no one’s stereotype. She’s an 11-year-old Bassador (Labrador/basset hound mix) who, at first glance, looks like a Labrador who’s sunk knee-deep into the ground. She’s a big-boned girl who’s an alternative thinker with a people-loving heart.
Belle lives to be loved. She wants ever so much to have a family or person to devote her life to. She walks well on a leash, is housebroken and has lived (and loved) children. Belle is said to like to play fetch but, given the choice, she’d rather hang out with her people or person.
So it’s unfortunate that mostly she’s been a backyard dog who had nightly house privileges.
Likely due to her limited life experience, she doesn’t like other four-legged critters. According to her past owner, Belle was fine at boarding facilities but she can’t live with other dogs or cats. Additionally, she’s unhappy being left alone, so she’s ideal as a go-with-you dog.
Bottom line: Belle’s a short dog with a big heart and a bit of baggage. To help a dog-loving adopter with Belle’s worries about being abandoned, Belle comes with free training and, if desired, a dog crate.
Belle yearns with all her heart for love. Looking for a devoted and humorous canine companion who needs a special someone? Belle’s waiting for you.
For more information about Belle (ID No. 225613), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.
The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for FeLV (feline leukemia virus) and FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), and adopters receive a carrier.
Cat adoption special
The Homeless Animal Rescue Shelter Team (HART) in Cambria is running a kitten adoption special through the month of September.
If you adopt one kitten from HART, you get 75 percent off the adoption fee for a second kitten.
HART’s guardian angel program also is sponsoring a fundraising raffle, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to medical care for cats and kittens at the shelter.
Those interested can purchase one raffle ticket for $10 or three tickets for $25. Tickets are available at the HART office and at the Cambria farmers market held Friday afternoons during September and October.
Winning tickets will be drawn Oct. 27, and prize winners will be notified by phone and/or email.
HART is located at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, contact HART at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org.
